Panaji, Jun 29 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday reported 201 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 2,48,540, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 151 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 2,43,720, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,838, as no new casualties were reported during the day, he said.

The coastal state is now left with 982 active cases, the official said.

At least 1,361 swab samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests carried out in the state to 19,79,873, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,48,540, New cases 201, Death toll 3,838, Discharged 2,43,720, Active cases 982, Samples tested to date 19,79,873.

