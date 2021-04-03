Panaji, Apr 3 (PTI) Goa on Saturday reported 219 fresh coronavirus positive cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 58,803 and the toll to 834, a health official said.

With 151 patients being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in the state went up to 55,989, he said.

Goa is now left with 1,980 active cases, the official said.

"With 2,062 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in Goa so far has gone up to 5,51,354," he added.

