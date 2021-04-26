Panaji, Apr 26 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 2,321 and reached 79,798 on Monday, while the day also saw 38 deaths and 712 people getting discharged, an official said.

The state's toll stands at 1,055 and the recovery count is 63,483, leaving it with an active caseload of 15,260, he said.

With 6,772 samples being examined, the number of tests in Goa went up to 6,26,583, the official said.

