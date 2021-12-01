Panaji, Dec 1 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 62 to reach 1,78,990 on Wednesday, a health department official said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tested Positive for COVID-19 Just Days Before Presidential Debate with Joe Biden: Reports.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,384 as no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

Also Read | AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at mat.aima.in.

The number of recoveries rose to 1,75,279 after 19 patients were given discharge on Wednesday.

The active COVID-19 case count of the coastal state is now 327, the official said.

"With 3,100 tests conducted during the day, the cumulative test count of the state has now reached 15,48,048," he added.

Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,78,990, new cases 62, death toll 3,384, recoveries 1,75,279, active cases 327, samples tested till date 15,48,048.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)