Panaji, Dec 27 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,80,117 on Monday after 67 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,519, an official said.

So far, 1,76,133 people have been discharged post recovery, including 51 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 465, he said.

With 1,678 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 16,13,460, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,80,117, new cases 67, death toll 3519 discharged 176133, active cases 465, samples tested till date 16,134,60.

