Uttar Pradesh, December 27: In a horrifying incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in her neibhourhood in Muzaffarnagar. The incident took place on December 21, but the complaint was lodged on Saturday. The minor accused is on the run, said the police.

The family members of the victim in their complaint alleged that the accused lured the 14-year-old and took her away. He sexually assaulted her on December 21. The victim's family members searched for her but could not find her. After failing to find her, they approached the police station to register a complaint on Saturday, reported The Times of India. Pune Shocker: Minor Boy Sexually Assaults 4-Year-Old Girl In Pimpri Chinchwad, Booked Under POCSO Act.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act. The victim was sent for the medical examination and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, said the police.

