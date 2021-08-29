Panaji, Aug 29 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally went up by 74 on Sunday to reach 1,73,791, while the day also saw two deaths, which took the toll to 3,195, an official said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: 15-Year-Old Girl Posts Nude Photos And Videos On Social Media During Online Studies; Her Parents Suffer Heart Attacks.

The recovery count in the state rose by 79 and reached 1,69,651, leaving the state with 945 active cases, he said.

Also Read | IIFT MBA 2022 Entrance Exam Date Released; Registration Process To Begin From September 1, Examination On December 5.

With 5,694 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 11,99,547, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,73,791, new cases 74, death toll 3195, discharged 169651, active cases 945, samples tested till date 11,99,547.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)