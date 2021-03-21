Panaji, Mar 21 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 98 and reached 56,623 on Sunday, while three deaths took the toll to 818 and 79 people were discharged, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered stands at 54,792, leaving the state with 1,013 active cases, he added.

With 1,435 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 5,25,665, he said.

