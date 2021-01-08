Panaji, Jan 8 (PTI) The second dry run of COVID-19 vaccination rollout was conducted in Goa on Friday at eight hospitals, a senior health department official said.

While six of the hospitals where the mock drill was held were government-run, two others were private facilities, he said.

The first dry run in Goa was conducted on January 2 along with other states.

"As part of the nationwide exercise, the second dry run in the state was conducted at government-run facilities at Valpoi, Candolim, Mapusa (North Goa), Quepem, Chinchinim, Margao (South Goa) and private hospitals Manipal Hospital at Dona Paula (North Goa) and Victor Hospital in Margao (South Goa)," the senior official said.

The state government is all set to implement the vaccination programme with the required infrastructure put in place, he said.

"When the actual vaccination process starts in the state, a total of 18,277 health care workers would be given the vaccine in the first phase and cold chain to store 10 lakh doses has already been put in place," he added.

In the first phase, 100 people each in 21 hospitals of the state would be administered the vaccine on a daily basis, the official said.

"As part of the process, patients would be observed for side effects for half an hour after the inoculation, before they are allowed to leave the hospital," he said. PTI

