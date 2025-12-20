Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 20 (ANI): Congress MP Shafi Parambil on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government over the passage of the VB-G-RAM-G bill in both houses of Parliament, calling it a "Godse-motivated action."

Speaking with ANI, the Congress MP also questioned the provisions of the VB-G-RAM-G bill, asking how a state like Kerala could bear the burden of the 60:40 fund-sharing pattern between the Centre and the states. He further asserted that the poorest groups in the country would be adversely affected by the bill.

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"Not just a politician, but how can any Indian agree to this? What is the motive of taking out Mahatama Gandhi's name from MNREGA?... This is a Godse-motivated action by the government. Though they call it 'G-RAM-G', it's not Lord Ram in their mind. In their mind, it is Nathuram... say 60:40, how can a state like Kerala bear this burden...though they announce it as 125 days...practically they are going to ensure not even 50-60 days is easy for the government...Who is getting affected by this bill? The poorest of the states. Why is the government declaring a war on the poorest?... Even those who support the BJP can not join this agenda..." Parambil told ANI.

Meanwhile, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule strongly opposed the passage of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G-RAM-G) Bill in Parliament, alleging that the central government has done something "very wrong" by removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme.

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She further asserted that the opposition would continue to fight against the policy. "We will fight against this policy with all our might in Parliament and will continue to do so," she added.

Earlier, the Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation after it got the nod of the Lok Sabha.

The opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha before the bill seeking to replace MGNREGA was passed. They pressed that the bill should be sent to a Select Committee. They demanded that the Bill be referred to a Select Committee.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Bill would play an important role in the welfare of the poor. He accused the Congress of disrespecting the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Centre and the states will be 60:40.

For the Northeastern states, Himalayan states, and Union Territories, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the ratio will be 90:10.Section 6 of the Bill allows state governments to notify in advance a period aggregating up to 60 days in a financial year, covering peak agricultural seasons such as sowing and harvesting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)