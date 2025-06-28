Guwahati, Jun 28 (PTI) Assam Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday alleged that family members and associates of ministers and MLAs of the ruling dispensation were getting benefits of a government scheme, depriving genuine beneficiaries in the state.

He also criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's role in it through "open endorsement of political favouritism" and attempting to justify the selection of such connected people as beneficiaries.

Also Read | Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Forms Fact-Finding Team To Probe Gang-Rape Case of Law Student, West Bengal Education Minister Seeks Report From Authorities.

Gogoi, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requested a review of beneficiaries of the Assistance to Entrepreneur for Establishment of Commercial Dairy Farming (2022-23) in Assam.

The allegations by the Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha came following reports of the inclusion of family members of ministers and MLAs in the list of beneficiaries under the dairy farming promotion scheme.

Also Read | Fact Check: Does Kasba Law College Gang-Rape Case Have Communal Angle? Kolkata Police Debunk Misleading Social Media Posts Giving Communal Colour to Incident.

Gogoi noted that the scheme receives substantial financial support from the Assam government and each unit is eligible for up to Rs 50 lakh in subsidy, with the objective to promote genuine entrepreneurship in the dairy sector.

"However, multiple reports and official documentation point to irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries. Several recipients of the scheme's benefits appear to be family members or associates of ministers and MLAs in the state government, while long-standing dairy farmers, particularly in districts like Bongaigaon, have reportedly been overlooked despite having applied multiple times and fulfilling the eligibility requirements," he said in the letter.

The exclusion of experienced dairy entrepreneurs raises concerns about the fairness and transparency of the selection process, he added.

"Equally alarming is the response from the chief minister of Assam, who chose to justify the inclusion of ministers' family members in the list of dairy scheme beneficiaries," Gogoi said, referring to Sarma's statement that the ministers' families will need a source of income when out of power.

He maintained that this "open endorsement of political favouritism" has fuelled public outrage for undermining the constitutional values of equality and justice.

It also reflects a breach of the oath of office, which obliges public representatives to act impartially and in the public interest, he added.

Gogoi also mentioned the Gorukhuti agricultural project, funded through public money and intended for community benefit, which has also come under scrutiny.

Referring to the procurement of Gir cows for the project and allotment of several of these high-yield cattle to private parties, the Congress leader said, "Official records indicate that these were allocated to several elected representatives, including the firm owned by the wife of Jayanta Malla Baruah (cabinet minister and Nalbari MLA), Bhupen Pegu (Jonai MLA), Utpal Borah (Gohpur MLA), Diganta Kalita (Kamalpur MLA), and Dilip Saikia (MP)."

Saikia is also the president of the state BJP unit.

Gogoi said that such actions go against the very principles of transparency, accountability and equitable access.

"If politically connected individuals are allowed to siphon off benefits meant for the poor, we risk alienating the very people these schemes are meant to uplift," he said, urging the PM to initiate an inquiry.

"I trust that this matter will be taken with the seriousness it deserves. I look forward to your prompt intervention on these issues," Gogoi added.

The state Congress president had earlier raised the matter on X and alleged that Rs 50 lakh of taxpayers' money was handed to a minister for his private dairy farm.

He had hit out at the chief minister's response to the allegation by stating, "What will they do after losing power?"

Gogoi had claimed that it was not the first time those close to the BJP-led government have reaped "outsized benefits".

"This is not governance, but rather a betrayal of the oath of office. Public money is misused to secure private futures, and power is treated as entitlement, not responsibility," he added, pointing out that these schemes were meant for the common people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)