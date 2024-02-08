New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): One person was grievously injured while others sustained minor injuries after a portion of the boundary wall of the Gokulpuri metro station fell, a top police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at 11 a.m. today.

Also Read | Microsoft Will Empower Fast-Growing Developer Community in India To Build Products and Services for Country and World: Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella.

According to the DCP (northeast), Joy Tirkey, "At least 3 to 4 people were injured. One person was trapped under the debris and was grievously injured, while others sustained minor injuries.".

DCP Tirkey added that police personnel, with some public help, managed to extract the person who was trapped under the debris. "He was riding on his scooty when the incident occurred. He was rushed to GTB Hospital."

Also Read | Parliament Budget Session 2024: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Manmohan Singh’s Contribution to Rajya Sabha, Likens Congress Black Paper to ‘Kaala Teeka’ (Watch Video).

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, "a side slab of the running metro line at Gokulpuri metro station collapsed today. One person was injured in the incident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital."

"Efforts are being made to identify the injured person. Further details are being gathered. Debris is being removed with the help of JCBs and cranes," DCP added.

Local police and metro staff are present at the spot.

A case under relevant sections of law will be registered in this matter, he added.

"Further investigation is in progress," they said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)