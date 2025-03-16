Vijayapura (Karnataka), Mar 16 (PTI) Amid reports of two ministers allegedly having links to the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao, senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday claimed that he would reveal the names of those involved before the Assembly.

"Tomorrow, I will disclose in the Assembly who all are involved, who has links with Ranya, and what kind of security was provided to her. We have gathered all the information, including where she got the gold from… I will reveal everything," the Bijapur City MLA told reporters.

Also Read | Punjab Police To Bring Back Jailed MP Amritpal Singh's 7 Aides From Assam's Dibrugarh Jail After NSA Detention Ends.

Citing media reports, the opposition BJP has been urging the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to disclose the names of the ministers allegedly involved in the gold smuggling case.

Ranya Rao, 34, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3 upon her arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai. Authorities seized 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from her.

Also Read | Bee Attack in Maharashtra: 60 Injured After Being Attacked by Swarm of Bees at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Birthplace Shivneri Fort in Pune.

The next day, the DRI seized gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 crore from her residence in Bengaluru.

Ranya is the stepdaughter of K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-ranked police officer who, until recently, served as Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

On Saturday, the Karnataka government ordered Ramachandra Rao to go on compulsory leave.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in this case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on the FIR filed by the CBI and the case registered by the DRI.

Ranya Rao is accused of misusing airport protocol facilities provided to senior police officials by using her stepfather's name. She allegedly used these privileges to bypass security checks at the airport to carry out illegal activities.

The Karnataka government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to probe Ramachandra Rao's possible involvement in his stepdaughter's alleged gold smuggling activities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)