Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI): A Rs 3.60-crore gold-smuggling racket has been busted and five people have been arrested in this connection, the Customs authorities said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the Customs officials caught an airport employee collecting gold paste packets weighing 2 kg kept in two bundles at the toilet in the airport

Interrogations of the employee led to the arrest of the kingpin of the racket, his two accomplices and a passenger, the officials said. All the five have been taken into custody, they said. In another incident, three bundles of unclaimed gold were detected in the toilet of an aircraft which had arrived from Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Also Read | Columbian Drug Cartel Members Arrested by Police, Gang Had Implanted Women Breast With Liquid Cocaine.

In the two incidents, a total of gold worth Rs 3.60 crore was seized, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)