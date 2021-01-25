Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has seized one kilogram of 24-carat gold worth Rs 50.96 lakhs from a passenger at Kerala's Calicut Airport, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi on Monday.

According to the Customs, the gold was perfectly concealed inside the rotor of a mixer grinder.

"Calicut AIU Batch A has Seized 1 Kg of 24K gold worth Rs 50.96 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Jeddah in Spicejet flight SG 9711. Gold was perfectly concealed inside the rotor of a mixer grinder which was working in perfect condition," tweeted Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

In two other instances, the Calicut Air Intelligence Unit recovered 299 grams of gold worth Rs 15.2 lakh from emergency lamps and 289 grams of gold worth Rs 14.7 lakhs from toy cars. (ANI)

