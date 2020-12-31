Srinagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Militants shot a goldsmith dead at a busy market here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at Sarai Bala in the evening, a police official said.

Satpal Singh, believed to be 62 years old, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, according to police. It was not immediately known why the militants targeted the goldsmith.

Police have reached the spot and taken cognisance of the incident, the official added. PTI

