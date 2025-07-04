Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): In a major relief for apple growers across the country, including those in Himachal Pradesh, the Modi government has raised the minimum import price (MIP) of apples from ₹50 to ₹80 per kg. The revised price came into effect on June 3, 2025, following approval from the Union Agriculture Minister.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson Chetan Singh Bragta shared the information during a press conference in Shimla on Friday. He described the move as a reflection of the Modi government's farmer- and horticulturist-friendly mindset, and credited its strong political will for the decision.

Calling it a visionary and bold step, Bragta said the hike in MIP will curb the illegal inflow of foreign apples and help local producers get fair prices for their produce. He also noted that this is a continuation of the government's pro-farmer policy, recalling that in 2023, the Modi government had introduced MIP for apples for the first time at ₹50 per kg, a step no previous administration had taken.

Highlighting India's efforts toward agricultural self-reliance, Bragta stated that no apples have been imported from China since 2018, highlighting the Modi government's clear and strict policy measures that prioritise local horticulture.

Turning his attention to the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, Bragta questioned the state's efforts and asked what concrete steps the state government had taken for the orchardists so far, while the central government was taking such big decisions for the farmers.

Bragta reiterated that the Modi government remains committed to increasing farmer income, protecting their interests, and advancing the goal of a self-reliant India. He added that the latest MIP hike has brought new hope for the nation's apple producers. (ANI)

