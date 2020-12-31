Betul (MP) Dec 31 (PTI) One of the wagons of a goods train derailed near Dodramohad railway station on the Central Railway in Madhya Pradesh, disrupting traffic on the down track of the Delhi-Chennai route on Thursday, a railway official said.

The train laden with fertilisers and raw food stuffs was heading to Chhindwara from Itarsi when a wagon derailed at around 2.40 pm, additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) Nagpur, Anoop Satpathi said.

Relief trains from Amla and Itarsi rushed to the site to restore traffic on the track, the official said, adding that this may take at least two to three hours.

The trains are, however, passing through the UP track, he said.

The incident took place around 50 km away from the Betul district headquarters.

