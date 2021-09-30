Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): After a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Meenakshi Gupta, wife of businessman Manish Gupta who was allegedly killed in a police raid at a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, said the case will be transferred to Kanpur.

The Chief Minister met the family of the victim on Thursday in Kanpur.

Also Read | Beware! This Kaun Banega Crorepati WhatsApp Lottery Scam Can Make You Lose All Your Money.

Speaking to ANI, Meenakshi Gupta said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met us today and he has ensured a fair investigation of the whole case."

"The case will be transferred to Kanpur now and our request for the CBI investigation has also been accepted," she added.

Also Read | Bengaluru-Based Iranian MBA Graduate Arrested From Private Villa in Bidadi For Growing Hydronponic Ganja in Fish Tank.

Gupta further said that the Chief Minister has also accepted her request for a government job and other demands as well.

"We are glad that at least the government is by our side and standing with us in this difficult situation," she said.

Manish Gupta was Kanpur based businessman, who died on Monday after a police raid in a Gorakhpur hotel in which he got injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

The family of the Kanpur-based businessman has alleged that he was beaten to death by police during the raid at the hotel.

The Police department suspended six policemen on Thursday for negligence during the raid at the hotel room in which Manish Gupta had died. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)