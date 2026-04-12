Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung, on Sunday, called for unity among alliance partners and urged collective efforts to ensure victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the "scenery" of West Bengal is about to change and emphasized that all alliance parties should come together to secure electoral success and form the government in the state.

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"The scenery of West Bengal is about to change. That is why we all should work together. That is why all of us, our alliance parties, should unite and ensure the victory of the BJP and the alliance in the 2026 elections, and we will have to take over the rule of Bengal," he said.

Earlier, BJP leader and candidate from the Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency, Dilip Ghosh, launched a sharp attack on Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attempts to win elections through "infiltrators" have failed.

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Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said that the ruling party was facing public backlash and that the political mood in the state had shifted. "The attempt [by TMC] to win elections through infiltrators has failed. That's why Mamata Banerjee has gone crazy. The Hindu community is living in fear, and therefore, change is needed," he said.

He further asserted that the electorate is prepared to vote against the ruling party in the ongoing elections. "Today, nothing will work for the TMC. The people are ready for TMC's immersion," Ghosh added.

The announcement comes ahead of the state assembly polls in West Bengal, which are set for two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4.

The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP has grown from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle, setting the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)