Jammu, Sep 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said his administration is working on the principle of "governance for all" and not for a select few as he inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several projects to accelerate the development in border district of Poonch.

“Poonch is our pride and several steps are being taken to transform its ecological richness and evolve innovative and ecologically sustainable ways of promoting tourism that will provide greater thrust to other economic activities,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor said the special focus of administration is on development of border villages by ensuring effective implementation of projects under Border Area Development Programme, Samridh Seema Yojana and Aspirational Block.

“We are working on the principle of governance for all and not for a select few. Dedicated efforts are being made to establish a corruption free, drug free and job-oriented society,” Sinha said.

He said no "more sales of jobs" will be allowed in J&K.

“All the culprits in the alleged irregularities in recruitment examination of Sub-Inspector, Financial Account Assistant and Junior Engineer will be punished severely,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects worth Rs 195 cores to accelerate the development of 229 Panchayats in Poonch.

On his arrival, Sinha inaugurated hockey astro turf and a boxing hall and dedicated the facilities to the youth and sportspersons of the district, an official spokesman said.

He launched projects worth Rs 78.80 Crores for the welfare of tribal community and observed that several infrastructure projects, including bridges, roads, power sub-stations, smart class rooms and model villages will spearhead the cause of sustainable rural development.

Fourteen Van Dhan Vikas Kendras will create local facilities for value addition to traditional forest products and empower tribal community, Sinha said, adding various other benefits extended to small farmland owners, people living in border villages will infuse a sense of self-confidence.

Addressing the people of the district who were gathered at the Sports Stadium in large numbers, the Lt Governor said, “It is our firm resolve to strengthen the connectivity in border villages. 14 road projects worth Rs 50 crore launched today will bring prosperity and help in overall development of the area”.

Twenty mobile towers and a trauma centre to come up soon in Poonch, he announced.

The Lt Governor highlighted that in the last two years, the administration has tried diligently to ensure that the benefits of infrastructure and social welfare reach even the remotest villages of this border district.

“Last year, a total of 1,734 projects were completed in Poonch which exceeded the target set in the district capex. This year, under the district capex budget, Rs 924 crore was allocated to the district for development works and out of 1,412 projects taken up this year, 80 per cent work will be completed by October 31,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also paid homage to Padma Shri Mali- a female member of Gujjar Community who saved Poonch in 1971 war.

As a tribute to her invaluable contribution to the country, Government Degree College, Mandi will be named after her, he announced.

The Lt Governor said, as a significant step towards tapping the immense tourism potential of the district, the project of tourist infrastructure development of Noori Chhamb under Prime Minister's Development Package was also inaugurated.

Observing that Tribal community awaited social justice for years, he said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various schemes have been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and today every tribal family has been granted their long due constitutional rights.

Under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP), skill development for tribal youth has been started in Poonch and two batches of training have been completed.

“The Government is bearing the expenses of the coaching for young boys and girls of the tribal community for the civil services, J&K Administrative Service examination, NEET, JEE examination,” he said, adding there will be no shortage of funds for those youths who aspire to become entrepreneurs.

Addressing the demands of the public representatives and people of Poonch, the Lt Governor assured that Mendhar, Poonch Mini Secretariat will be completed soon.

Power capacity of various areas of Poonch including Chandak, Mendhar, Loran will also be augmented to cater to the needs of the people.

Later, the Lt Governor handed over sanction letters to various beneficiaries under several schemes and also inspected stalls installed by various stakeholders on the occasion.

