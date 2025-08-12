Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the state government is committed to promoting Ayurveda in the state.

Chief Minister said that for this, one AYUSH village model is being developed in each district. Along with this, new yoga and wellness centres are also being developed.

"This is not just a document but the essence of knowledge, experience and deep deliberation, which will play an important role in setting the direction of research, policy-making and public health in the field of Ayurveda in the coming years," CM Dhami made these remarks at World Ayurveda Conference and Arogya Expo program.

The Chief Minister stated that the organisation of the World Ayurveda Congress and Expo Mart has enabled us to convey the message of Ayurveda's potential in achieving good health not only in India but also in various countries worldwide.

Along with this, we were also successful in widely conveying the message of "Sarve Santu Niramayah", a core principle of our Sanatan Hindu culture, to the world.

The Chief Minister praised the "Vigyan Vidyarthi Manthan" of Vigyan Bharti, stating that it is not only a strong initiative to develop curiosity towards science, research tendency, and innovation capability in our youth but is also a comprehensive campaign to make the future generation curious, aware, and responsible citizens.

The Chief Minister said that Ayurveda is a unique medical system of the world, which has been ensuring the health of human civilisation since ancient times. Ayurveda not only cures external diseases but also internal disorders related to our intellect and our senses. "Due to this holistic approach of Ayurveda, its acceptance is continuously increasing today. Ayurveda is the most valuable gift given to humanity."

The Chief Minister said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has been the land of wisdom of Ayurveda and medicinal wealth since ancient times. "Medicinal herbs found in our mountainous region have played an important role in establishing Ayurveda as the basic element of health."

Therefore, this type of event is very important for our state. He said that it is a matter of pride for all of us that the Ministry of AYUSH formed under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is today giving a new identity to our ancient science at the global level, he said.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister released the coffee table book of the AYUSH department and the poster of Vigyan Bharti's Vigyan Vidyarthi Manthan competition, as well as honored many people for promoting Ayurveda. (ANI)

