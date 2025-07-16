New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The 'Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' will boost farm production in districts that are lagging behind and also increase the income of farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, stressing that his government is committed to transforming the lives of farmers.

The Union Cabinet earlier approved 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' with an annual outlay of Rs 24,000 crore for six years to boost crop yields in 100 districts, benefiting about 1.7 crore farmers.

The scheme will kick start from October, during the rabi (winter) season.

In another Cabinet decision, the government enhanced the investment limit of state-owned NTPC to Rs 20,000 crore and also allowed public sector NLCIL to pump in Rs 7,000 crore in renewable energy projects.

Modi said it is a boost to India's efforts to strengthen renewable energy capacity.

