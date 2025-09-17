Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed condolences towards the victims of the Dehradun landslides, stating that the state has witnessed several disasters this year.

Dhami was speaking at a handicraft exhibition event in Dehradun and mentioned that the government is fully committed towards the rehabilitation works in the disaster-affected areas.

Also Read | Election Commission Issues Revised Guidelines for Design, Printing of EVM Ballot Papers To Ensure Clarity and Transparency in Voting Process; Sends Letter to CEOs of States/UTs.

"Dehradun witnessed a devastating disaster yesterday. There have been many such incidents in the state his year. I express my deepest sympathies to those families who have lost their loved ones. Our government is committed towards rehabilitation work in disaster-affected areas in the state," Dhami said.

Torrential rains have lashed Dehradun since early hours today, causing the Sahastradhara river to overflow. The gushing waters carried debris into the main market area, leading to significant damage to several commercial establishments.

Also Read | Maharashtra Doctors Strike on September 18: Healthcare Services Across State Set for Disruption on Thursday After Medical Bodies Call for 24-Hour Strike After Government Allows Registration of Homeopaths, Check Details.

The shops and hotels on Sahastradhara Road were severely damaged due to floods triggered by heavy rains. Debris came into the main market and caused damage to hotels and shops.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the extensive damage caused to shops and hotels due to heavy rainfall in Dehradun's Sahastradhara area and directed officials to speed up rescue and relief operations.

On September 16, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami dedicated himself to disaster management efforts across the state right from the morning on the occasion of his 50th birthday, according to a CMO press release.

The Chief Minister inspected disaster-affected areas early in the day and issued necessary directions to officials for prompt relief and rescue operations.

Later, from the Chief Minister's residence, he also virtually joined the Tehsil Diwas programs being held across the state and interacted with citizens.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Tehsil Diwas is a strong platform for addressing public concerns, and the government is committed to ensuring that every complaint is resolved within the stipulated time.

However, with reports of disaster pouring in from several parts of the state from early Tuesday morning, CM Dhami set aside his personal celebrations and immersed himself in disaster response. At dawn, he sought detailed reports from district magistrates about the damages and, before 9 a.m., left for Maldevta in Dehradun to personally assess the situation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)