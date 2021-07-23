New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The government on Thursday introduced The Inland Vessels Bill and The Essential Defence Services Bill in Lok Sabha amid protests by opposition parties over their demands concerning the repeal of farm laws and for probe into the allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal introduced The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021.

The bill seeks to promote economical and safe transportation and trade through inland waters and bring uniformity in the application of the law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country.

It also seeks to provide for the safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo, and prevention of pollution that may be caused by the use or navigation of inland vessels,

The bill seeks to ensure transparency and accountability of administration of inland water transportation and strengthen procedures governing the inland vessels, their construction, survey, registration, manning and navigation.

The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 was introduced by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

It seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated in June that allows the central government to prohibit strikes, lock-outs and lay-offs in units engaged in essential defence services.

The opposition has been protesting over its various demands since the start of the monsoon session of parliament on July 19(ANI)

