New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) will be now be known as the Central Bureau of Communication, following a gazette notification.

The government has notified the nomenclature of BOC at headquarters, zonal, regional and field level offices.

Also Read | Rohit Ji Thakor Providing Free Food Prasad to Lakhs of Devotees Who Come To Visit Mataji in the Surya Chandanmani Visamo Annakshetra of Pava for the Last 35 Years.

According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting notification on June 21, the name in English at headquarters level will be Central Bureau of Communication.

At DG Zonal level, it will be "Central Bureau of Communication (Zonal Office-zone, name of states in the zone)" and at the Regional Level Central Bureau of Communication (Regional Office, ROB name (State's name)".

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Three More Legislators Arrive at Guwahati Hotel, Tally in Eknath Shinde Camp Rises to 44.

"Bureau of Outreach and Communication was set up on December 8, 2017 after the merger of erstwhile media units of I&B Ministry. Organisational setup of integrated BOC at Headquarter, Zonal, Regional and Field Level is finalised vide this notification," the notification said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)