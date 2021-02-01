New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of planning to "handover India's assets to crony capitalist friends".

In his reaction to the union budget presented in parliament on Monday, Gandhi also alleged that the government had not put money in the hands of people in the situation created by COVID-19.

"Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi Govt plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress leader had earlier in the day said the government should support MSMEs, farmers and workers for generating employment.

He had also sought an increase in healthcare expenditure and defence expenditure.

In the budget presented in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was focused on six pillars- health and wellbeing, physical and financial capital, infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D and minimum government and maximum governance. (ANI)

