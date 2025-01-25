New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): In a first, three government school band teams will perform at the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025 to showcase their talent.

According to the Ministry of Education, "The team from PM SHRI KGBV Patamda, Jharkhand, will have the honour of performing at the Rostrum opposite the Presidential dais, synchronised with the Army band. Meanwhile, the teams from Govt. Sr. Sec School West Point, Gangtok, Sikkim, and PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Belagavi Cantonment, Karnataka, will showcase their performances at the Vijay Chowk. These school bands are among 16 teams competing in the Grand Finale of the National School Band Competition 6.0, taking place on 24-25 January 2025 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education highlighted the inspiring journey of the Pipe Band Girls Team from PM SHRI Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Patamda, East Singhbhum, Jharkhand. This 25-member team comprises girls from underprivileged families, many of whom rely on farming and daily labour for livelihood. For most of them, this will be their first train journey to Delhi. The team has received guidance from instructors of the Sikh Regiment and Punjab Regiment at the Ramgarh Army Regimental Centre.

The team has been practising the pipe band for three years. In the 2024-25 State-Level (Inter-District) School Band Competition held in Ranchi, they secured first place in the pipe band category, surpassing the previous year's champions and a strong Ranchi district team. Emerging from remote villages, these determined young girls committed themselves to mastering the pipe band, enduring freezing mornings and long, rigorous practice sessions with unwavering dedication.

Also Read | SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 Out, Know Steps To Download at sbi.co.in.

The Brass Band Girls Team from Govt West Point Sr. Secondary School, Gangtok, Sikkim, has set new benchmarks of excellence, earning state, zonal, and national-level accolades. Competing against seven champion teams, they emerged as Eastern Region Champions. Many of these students come from humble and challenging backgrounds.

The Pipe Band Boys Team from PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Belagavi Cantonment, Karnataka, consists of students from families with parents serving in the Indian Army. They have been trained by the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC), Belagavi.

As part of a "whole-of-government approach," initiatives have been taken to train PM SHRI school band teams under the guidance of band instructors and teams from Army Regimental Centres. Training has already commenced in 11 States/UTs and will soon begin in others. Over time, more schools will join the Band System with support from Army Regimental Centres, opening new opportunities for children. This initiative is a step towards imparting holistic education to PM SHRI school students, helping them develop into well-rounded individuals.

Under the innovation component of the centrally sponsored scheme Samagra Shiksha, financial support is being provided to States/UTs for organizing Band Competitions at the state level.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the first education policy of the 21st century, aims at large-scale transformational reforms in the education sector. This program not only instills a sense of patriotism and national pride but also enhances the musical skills of students and inculcates discipline among them. The initiative rejuvenates the spirit of patriotism and unity among school students across the country, further advancing holistic education. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)