New Delhi, January 25: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the Pre-Examination Training (PET) of the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025. Candidates who applied for the PET can now download their admit cards from the official SBI website, sbi.co.in, by using their registration number and date of birth.

Steps to Download SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025

Visit SBI’s official website, sbi.co.in.

Click on the link for the “Clerk PET Admit Card.”

A new page will open; enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details to download and save the admit card for future reference.

The preliminary examination for SBI Clerk 2025 is tentatively scheduled for February, though the exact date is yet to be announced. The exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions worth 100 marks, with candidates given one hour to complete the test. A penalty of 0.25 marks will apply for each incorrect answer. Separate admit cards will be issued for the prelims.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 14,191 Clerk posts across India. The application process ran from December 17, 2024, to January 7, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the examination dates and further stages of the selection process.

