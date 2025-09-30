Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the cabinet has decided to implement all reliefs and measures for the farmers and disaster-affected citizens here in the state.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the banks have also given instructions to stop the recovery of loans from disaster-affected farmers.

The state government stands firmly behind the flood victims, he said.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that farmers are currently in trouble. "Keeping this in mind, clear instructions have been given to the banks to stop the recovery. Also, wheat, rice, pulses and essential commodities are being distributed to flood-affected families. The state government will also provide independent assistance for damages beyond the norms of the central government, such as wells being dug up, agricultural land being eroded. The damage assessment will be completed in two to three days, and a proposal will be sent to the centre next week."

However, without waiting for the help of the centre, the state government has started assistance from its own funds and will later receive the amount from the centre in the form of 'reimbursement', Chief Minister Fadnavis clarified.

Although there is a demand to declare a drought in the state, there is no such definition in the Disaster Management Manual (Manual).

However, Chief Minister Fadnavis clarified that the cabinet has decided to implement all the concessions and measures as per the norms of the scarcity relief period.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday held detailed reviews of the flood situation in Solapur and Beed districts, directing the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations while ensuring citizens' safety amid continuing heavy rainfall in the Marathwada region. In Solapur, the Chief Minister was informed that 4,002 people have been rescued so far from flood-affected areas, while nearly 6,500 people are currently staying in relief camps. These camps have been equipped with food, drinking water, and healthcare facilities. Additionally, the Akshaya Patra Foundation is assisting in supplying meals to villages where required. (ANI)

