Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 6 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday that the state government is working on a priority basis to strengthen the health care system in the state, as the government has taken an initiative to build a health hub in Tripura.

"The state government is trying to further strengthen the health system in the state of Tripura, with the initiative to build a health hub. In order to speed up health services, nurses must establish a good relationship with the patients' families while providing services to the patients," said CM Saha.

The CM's comments were made during the oath-taking ceremony of Agartala's Government Nursing College at the IGM Hospital Complex, according to a statement by the CM's office.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated the IT lab at the Nursing College.

At the event, the CM, also the Health Minister said the topic of nursing reminds him of Florence Nightingale. "She established the nursing profession as a service-oriented vocation rather than merely a profession. She healed the seriously injured and dying soldiers in the Crimean War through her dedicated service. Some people are born in this world and are forever remembered through their work. One such person was Florence Nightingale, who spread nursing practices worldwide," he said.

He further emphasized that the nursing management of any institution must be robust.

"Alongside doctors, nurses can enhance the reputation of the institution through their service. There is no substitute for hard work. The students of this nursing institution must move forward, guided by the ideals of Florence Nightingale. One must remember that the work entrusted to me must be done with utmost dedication. Every word of the oath you took today must be upheld and fulfilled with sincerity," said the CM.

This year, around 49 students joined the Government Nursing College, according to the CM.

"Earlier, securing a seat for a B.Sc. The nursing course was a significant achievement. Today, the college has started with about 50 seats. Previously, there was one dental seat and only 5 to 7 seats for medical courses. Now, the state offers around 400 MBBS seats," the CM said.

"The Tripura Medical College authorities have applied for 50 more seats. If approved, the number of medical seats will increase to about 450. An increase in medical students will benefit the state. The IT lab being inaugurated today will also benefit the students," he added.

Other dignitaries, including Director of Medical Education Dr H P Sharma, Principal of AGMC Dr Anup Kumar Saha, Additional Secretary of the Health Department Rajiv Dutta, Joint Director of the Health Department Dr Souvik Debbarma, Medical Superintendent of IGM Hospital Dr Debashree Debbarma attended the ceremony. (ANI)

