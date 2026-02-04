Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] February 4 (ANI): The Government of India and the Union Territory administration of Jammu and Kashmir have intensified efforts to empower women through targeted livelihood and entrepreneurship schemes, significantly expanding opportunities for economic independence and inclusive growth. Under initiatives such as the UMEED scheme, more than 7 lakh women across J&K have been organised into some 80,000 self-help groups (SHGs) to foster sustainable livelihoods, financial inclusion and rural entrepreneurship.

In addition to SHG formation, central programmes such as the Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW) under Mission Shakti have benefited over 28,000 women in the region in the recent financial year, offering legal aid, financial literacy and access to broader welfare schemes.

The Union Territory government has also launched women-focused schemes like Tejaswani - The Radiant Scheme, providing soft loans and financial support for women to start and expand self-employment ventures, especially in the service and manufacturing sectors.

As part of these broader empowerment efforts, the District Employment and Counselling Centre (DE&CC), Kulgam, recently organised a Women Entrepreneurship & SHG Mela, showcasing a wide range of crafts and products created by rural women from SHGs across the district. The event provided a vital platform for women entrepreneurs to exhibit their skills, expand market linkages and strengthen livelihood opportunities.

Additional District Development Commissioner Kulgam, Altaf Ahmad Khan, inspected the various stalls, interacted with artisans and appreciated the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit on display. Officials said the mela reflects the government's vision of empowering SHGs and promoting rural entrepreneurship as key drivers of inclusive growth.

The two-day event also featured workshops aimed at enhancing marketing and business skills among SHG women, helping them improve their enterprises and better connect with markets beyond local boundaries.

Participants at the mela emphasised the impact of government support in helping women become financially self-reliant. One entrepreneur said that monthly stipends and assistance schemes have strengthened their ability to earn a steady income from products such as handcrafted curtains, bed covers, handbags and table covers, adding that the training and support systems have been "a good source of income" and helped them manage household needs.

Another participant highlighted that the initiatives offer women the opportunity to learn valuable skills, earn money independently from home, and urged other women to take advantage of the support available.

Organisers and beneficiaries said that events like the Women Entrepreneurship & SHG Mela not only promote women-led enterprises but also encourage unemployed youth to explore government schemes for employment and entrepreneurship, reinforcing the importance of economic participation for women in rural communities.

Overall, the mela showcased how SHGs and related government programmes are creating a supportive ecosystem for women in Kulgam to translate skills into sustainable livelihood opportunities, contributing to greater financial inclusion and community development across Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

