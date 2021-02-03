Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday felicitated the officials of Hyderabad metro rail and the doctors involved in transporting by a metro train a heart harvested from abrain-dead man and its successful transplantation.

The Governor invited the HMRL managing director NVS Reddy and L&T MRHL(L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd) managing director KVB Reddy and Dr AGK Gokhale of Apollo Hospitals to the Raj Bhavan and honoured them, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Dr Gokhale, who thought of the idea to transport the harvested heart through rail to save time and avoid traffic snarls, successfully performed the transplant with his team, it said. The Governor appreciated the idea and the immediate acceptance of the rail authorities in facilitating the transportation by arranging a special train, it said.

She lauded the efforts of the police, donors family members, and others who are involved in the transportation of the heart and its successful transplantation to save a life, the communique said. State Municipal Administration and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao complimented the doctors and metro rail officials for their effort. "What a heartwarming gesture!! @hmrgov and @ltmhyd have run a special train to help transport a live heart over 21km to save a life. My compliments to NVS Reddy & KVB Reddy Also, kudos to the family of the donor Narsi Reddy Garu whose family came forward for organ donation," Rama Rao, who is working president of the ruling TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti), tweeted. Congress MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy too praised the family members of the farmer (Narsi Reddy) who came forward to donate his organs after he was declared brain-dead. Venkata Reddy said he would extend an immediate financial assistance of Rs one lakh to the family of the deceased farmer and also take care of the educational expenses of his two children. For the first time, the heart harvested from the brain-dead man (Narsi Reddy) for transplant in a needy patient was transported by a metro train here with the Hyderabad Metro Rail creating a green corridor for 21 km between two city stations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)