Puducherry, Feb 4 (PTI) Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor-in-charge of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said a Governor has powers to return a Bill to the Assembly in case the Bill is found to be not good for welfare of the people.

Talking to reporters after worshipping at a temple in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Tamilisai said, "It is wrong to say the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has acted against the Constitution when he returned the anti-NEET Bill to the Assembly Speaker.

She said there was provision in the Constitution conferring powers on the Governor to return a Bill if it is found to be against the welfare of the people - here, it is particularly students trying for medical seats.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy was also present when Tamilisai was addressing reporters.

