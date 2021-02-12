Baruipur, February 12: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condemned the police action on student and youth activists of the Left in Kolkata, stating everyone has the right to peacefully protest in a democracy.

Speaking to reporters after attending a programme in Joygopalpur in Basanti in the South 24 Parganas district, Dhankhar expressed hope that the upcoming elections would be conducted in a transparent manner, and said it is just a matter of time that Bengal will again become 'shonar Bangla'. West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Requests CM Mamata Banerjee-led Govt Not to Curtail Political Space of Opposition in State.

"People have every right to peacefully protest against the government if they have some issue. Police did not do the right thing by baton-charging the protestors," he said.

Activists of the Left and Congress, demanding jobs, clashed with the police in central Kolkata's Esplanade area on Thursday afternoon as they tried to break through barricades during their march towards state secretariat Nabanna.

Left leaders claimed that a large number of their activists were injured as the police used water cannon, tear gas and then baton-charged the protestors who found it difficult to escape the police action as most of the roads were barricaded. Police said that many of their officers were also injured in the clash.

The governor also warned government officials against getting involved in "immoral activities" ahead of the state elections. "Those who work in the government have got their jobs by proving their merits. Give dignity to the work and don't get involved in politics. Also, stay away from immoral activities," Dhankhar said.

He expressed hope that the elections in Bengal would be conducted in a transparent manner and in a peaceful atmosphere. Dhankhar said it is just a matter of time that Bengal will again become 'shonar Bangla'. The BJP has promised to turn the state into 'shonar Bangla', meaning a prosperous state, if voted to power.

