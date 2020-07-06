Kolkata, July 6: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government not to curtail political space of opposition in State. He was of the opinion that political space in the state is being cornered by the ruling party.

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata on Monday, Governor Dhankhar said, as quoted by the news agency ANI, "I've noticed with great pain & concern that political space in the state is being cornered by the ruling party. It's not in consonance with democratic principles. I appeal to state govt that political space of opposition shouldn't be curtailed." 'Dead Bodies Dragged': West Bengal Governor J Dhankhar Calls For Probe Into Video, Says Home Secretary Admitted to Violation of Protocol.

The West Bengal Governor even said that various political parties have complained to him on this issue. He added, "Senior leaders from all parties expressed concern to me on this critical issue. Recently Cong leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met me and expressed concern on this and rampant corruption in relief distribution during cyclone Amphan and declining law and order."

Here's what West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said:

Earlier on June 29, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought an investigation into the June 25 attack on the premises of IFB Agro facility in South 24 Parganas’ Noorpur. Reports claimed that armed goons attacked IFB Agro's distilleries in the Noorpur, South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on June 25.

