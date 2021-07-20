New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Days after taking oath as the Governor of Jharkhand, Ramesh Bais on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet by PMO India, it read, "Shri Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Jharkhand called on PM @narendramodi."

Ramesh Bais on July 14 took oath as the Governor of Jharkhand, succeeding Draupadi Murmu.

The Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, Justice Ravi Ranjan, administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bais at the Raj Bhavan in a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs and senior officials of the state government.

While speaking to ANI on July 14, Bais said, "My sole concentration is on the development of state. I will do everything for the development of the state along with co-ordination among the Centre and Chief Minister of Jharkhand. I am here for the development and happiness of the people of the state. I will take efforts within the constitutional ambit."

At the oath-taking event that day, CM Hemant Soren had said, "I am happy. The state has got a new governor. I met his family members as well. I hope that state will proceed in his guidance and vision. I also hope that we share cordial relations."

On July 29, 2019, Ramesh Bais was administered the oath of office as Governor of Tripura.

Bais is a former Minister in late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government and seven-time MP from Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

