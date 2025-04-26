Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 26 (ANI): Mizoram Governor and Chief Rector of Mizoram University, General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), on Friday graced the Foundation Day-cum-Silver Jubilee celebration of the University and praised its excellent infrastructure, scenic, and comfortable campus.

He also officially launched the Silver Jubilee Logo. Ambassador (Retd), Gurjit Singh, attended the event as the Guest of Honour.

Also Read | WB Madhyamik Result 2025: WBBSE To Announce West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam Results on This Day at wbbse.wb.gov.in, Know Time and Steps To Check Scorecards.

In his address during the Silver Jubilee-cum-Foundation Day celebration, Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) expressed his appreciation for the university's 25-year journey, acknowledging the vital contributions of its faculty, staff, and students throughout the years.

He highlighted the remarkable progress the university has made and remarked that MZU plays a pivotal role not only in Mizoram but also in the broader North East region in advancing higher education.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Steers Clear of India-Pakistan Border Tensions Following Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says 2 Countries Will 'Get It Figured Out'.

Describing the university as a vibrant academic community, he praised its excellent infrastructure, scenic and comfortable campus, and strong academic foundation.

The Governor further lauded MZU's recent achievements, including its 'A' Grade accreditation by NAAC and its consistent ranking among India's top 100 higher education institutions by NIRF since 2016.

Emphasising its academic strength, he stated that MZU is well-positioned to contribute significantly to India's Act East Policy through enhanced academic and cultural engagement with South East Asian countries.

Ambassador (Retd) Gurjit Singh, who attended the celebration as Guest of Honour, expressed his gratitude for the invitation and underscored the relevance of MZU within the framework of the Act East Policy.

He remarked that Mizoram holds a strategically significant place and is poised to benefit from and contribute to key national initiatives in the region.

Vice Chancellor Prof DC Deka opened the ceremony with a welcome address, while Prof. Lalnuntluanga, Controller of Examinations and Convenor of the Programme Committee, provided an overview of the year-long Silver Jubilee celebration plan.

A moment of solemn reflection, led by the Governor, was observed in remembrance of Pope Francis and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The ceremony featured the unveiling of the newly designed Silver Jubilee logo and a short video presentation that highlighted the university's history and achievements.

The Silver Jubilee celebration programme will continue until April 25, 2026, and will include a wide range of academic, cultural and community-focused events. Planned activities include seminars, exhibitions, awareness campaigns, tree plantation drives, the SARAS Fair, blood donation camps, free health camps, music festivals, cleanliness drives, mock drills and various outreach initiatives.

Established in 2001, Mizoram University has grown steadily and now comprises 37 departments. Under 10 Schools of Study with 8 dedicated Centres, it offers undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes. Currently, the University has 40 affiliated colleges and one constituent college.

The university serves students from over 20 states across India as well as around 100 international students. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)