New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) The government has projected wheat production at a record 112.01 million tonnes for the 2023-24 crop year (July-June) in its second advance estimate, sources said on Thursday.

The wheat output is estimated to be 1.46 million tonnes higher than the previous record high of 110.55 million tonnes achieved in the 2022-23 crop year.

In its second advance estimate, sources said the Agriculture Ministry has projected total wheat output at 112.01 million tonnes for the 2023-24 crop year.

Wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, is ready for harvest and procurement is set to begin from next month onwards in some states.

The government has set a conservative procurement target in the range of 30-32 million tonnes for the 2024-25 rabi marketing season (March-April), as against the actual procurement of 26.2 million tonnes in the previous year.

The ministry releases three estimates before the final projection at different stages of plant growth and harvesting.

