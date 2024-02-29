New Delhi, February 29: Experts have said that electric vehicles (EVs) can go a long way to help India reach net zero target and help in the development of new business. On the sidelines of the National Science Day celebrations, experts across different areas connected to the EV sector highlighted the need for synergy between the industry and academia to facilitate innovation and sustainable solutions in the EV.

"The guidelines and standards involve installation of EV charging stations in which the oil companies can play a key role. The success of EV mobility will need innovations, technologies, public-private partnerships, and policy decisions," said Dr VK Saraswat, Member Niti Aayog. The experts also said that EVs are a significant contributor to both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Dr. Anita Gupta, Head of Climate, Energy and Sustainable Technology (CEST) Division, DST, emphasised the need for concerted efforts from academia, startups, and stakeholders to drive this transition effectively.

Recently, industry players have hailed the government's move to enhance the scheme outlay of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) India Phase II, saying it will enhance infrastructure, foster widespread adoption and longevity of electric vehicles across the country.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries announced that the scheme outlay of FAME India Phase II has been enhanced from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 11,500 crore under FAME India scheme Phase II in order to give a further push to clean mobility in the country.