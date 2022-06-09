Ziro Valley, (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal met and interacted with a number of beneficiaries of the Government's welfare schemes and exchanged views at Hija and Lempia villages in Ziro valley, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

While interacting with the people, the Union Minister highlighted that the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords the highest importance to the Northeast to drive an ecologically responsible economic growth for the formation of New India.

He said as the world moves ahead cautiously to strike a balance between ecology and economic growth. The key role of the Northeast is to drive ecologically responsible economic growth for the country, he said.

The Minister said we must prepare ourselves, equip our skillsets and develop platforms to seize this wonderful opportunity to unlock the immense potential that our beautiful region possesses.

Speaking about the role of Northeast in the New India's economic progression, Sonowal said "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people are finally availing benefits of government schemes that have helped in ease of living through welfare schemes of the government."

He said Seva Sushashan and Garib Kalyan will continue to drive our vision of developing a strong, prosperous and proud new India.

The Minister interacted with beneficiaries from Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The Minister visited Hija and Lempia villages to interact with the local people, organisations as well as beneficiaries of the welfare schemes and was served sumptuous lunch at the residence of Taru Tatung in Hija village. (ANI)

