New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Bureaucrats Ajay Jain, Vivek Johri and Sungita Sharma have been appointed as members of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Jain and Johri are Indian revenue service (customs and central excise) officers of 1985 batch. Sharma is a 1986-batch IRS (customs and central excise) officer.

Also Read | 175 Eminent Guests Invited for the Bhumi Pujan of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment Jain, Johri, and Sharma as CBIC members, the order said, without citing details.

The board, top policy making body for indirect taxes, is headed by a chairperson. It can have a maximum of six members. PTI

Also Read | Mohammed Salim, CPI(M) Politburo Member, Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)