New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The government Tuesday approved a startup loan of Rs 1.15 crore to a bioplastics firm for commercialising "compostable" plastic and mitigating the usage of Single Use Plastics (SUP).

In a statement, the Science and Technology ministry said an MoU was signed between the Technology Development Board, a statutory body under Department of Science & Technology, and TGP Bioplastics Private Limited, Satara, Maharashtra, for manufacturing and commercialisation of compostable plastic.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Three Youths Killed After Being Hit by Train on Independence Day.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh was apprised that the StartUp has come up with an alternative solution of Single Use Plastic (SUP) with the prototype of a compostable plastic material which breaks down as a compost in soil without affecting the environment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)