Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today announced the 'Government at Your Doorstep' programme to address people's issues at their doorstep in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after a preparatory meeting of the programme at the BBMP head office, he said, "'Government at Your Doorstep' programme is designed to allow Bangaloreans to get solutions to issues about BBMP, BDA, Bescom, BMTC, Revenue Department and other departments."

This grievance redressal programme will be held for 10 days starting January 3, 2024, and it will be held for 2-3 assembly constituencies at a time collectively. People may submit their appeals or petitions during these programmes. An Adhaar card or PAN card is mandatory to submit an appeal.

"Hundreds of people come to us with their appeals daily. This grievance redressal programme is aimed at taking the government to people's doorstep rather than people coming to the government's doorstep," he said.

The government has also directed the ministers to conduct grievance redressal programmes at taluk and district levels.

"I have already conducted such programmes in Kankapura and Ramanagara and now I am conducting them in Bengaluru. I request Bangaloreans to make use of this opportunity," he said.

"We did not want to conduct only one event for the entire city and hence we are organising this event at multiple places. One programme each will be held for 2-3 assembly constituencies. The dates and venues will be advertised," he said adding that food arrangements will be made for all the attendees at the venue.

Asked about the structure of the programme, Shivakumar said, "There will be a registration process and thereafter appeals will be received. There will be hundreds of officials from various departments to look into the appeals on the spot. People can come with any type of appeal and we will try to resolve the issues within the legal framework."

"If there are complaints about violations of bylaws, we are making a separate arrangement for it. We presumed people are sincere in the self-declaration and tax payment. We are scrutinising the property measurements, property owners will have to pay taxes according to that. The officials seal the defaulting properties. They have sealed a school of which I am a trustee," he said.

Replying to a reporter's query that malls have not paid taxes, he said, "We are targeting the big defaulters first. Taxes are very important for a city's development, we will not spare anyone. In case anyone has paid more taxes, we will compensate them adequately." Asked about which initiative would be taken up first under Brand Bengaluru, he said, "We will issue documents under the Namma Swatthu programme."

Asked about protests by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, he said, "We respect pro-Kannada activists. But no one should break the law. We understand your cause but the reputation of Karnataka mustn't be affected. Properties can't be damaged."

Asked about the cheque bounce case involving Madhu Bangarappa, he declined to comment stating it is a personal matter. (ANI)

