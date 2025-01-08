Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the state police force on Wednesday to establish a people-friendly system and treat individuals who visit police stations with respect.

After inaugurating the newly built Chamarajpet, Cubbon Park, and High Grounds police stations, the CM addressed a gathering of police personnel while also inaugurating the Pulakeshi Nagar police quarters near Lazar road.

According to the CM, when there is peace and order in the state, the pace of development increases. He urged police officials to create an atmosphere of fear for criminals and a fear-free environment for the public.

The CM also noted that real estate scams in the city are on the rise.

"It will not be tolerated if the police join hands with the real estate mafia," he added.

Noting that constables, sub-inspectors, and inspectors often work extended hours to keep the city safe, the CM said the government will take responsibility for their welfare.

"The government is always ready to provide necessary privileges and new stations to the department," he added.

