New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Cooperative organisation IFFCO, which introduced nano liquid urea, said on Friday that the government has approved the launch of its nano DAP fertiliser in the market.

IFFCO MD U S Awasthi tweeted that IFFCO's nano DAP has been approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and notified in the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) based on its encouraging results.

"IFFCO will manufacture #NanoDAP; a game changer for Indian agriculture & economy," he tweeted.

In December, Awasthi had said IFFCO would soon launch nano DAP at Rs 600 per 500 ml bottle, a move that would help India save foreign exchange and reduce government subsidy significantly.

He announced that nano DAP will be sold at Rs 600 per bottle of 500 ml. One bottle will be equivalent to one bag of DAP, which currently costs Rs 1,350.

IFFCO was also planning to launch nano potash, nano zinc and nano copper fertilisers, he had said.

In June 2021, IFFCO launched nano urea in liquid form as an alternative to conventional urea. It has also set up manufacturing plants to produce nano urea.

There is no government subsidy on nano urea and it is being sold at Rs 240 per bottle.

For conventional urea, the government provides a huge subsidy to ensure that the farmers get the soil nutrient at a reasonable price.

The country's domestic urea production is around 26 million tonnes, while the demand is about 35 million tonnes. The gap is met through imports.

India also imports DAP and MoP (muriate of potash) in huge quantities to meet its domestic demand.

