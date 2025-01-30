New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The government is learnt to have cleared a proposal to procure ammunition for Pinaka multi-launch rocket systems at a cost of Rs 10,200 crore, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on January 13 said that two Pinaka contracts -- one for high explosive pre-fragmented ammunition and another for area denial munitions -- are set to be inked before end of the current fiscal.

The people cited above said the procurement has been given the required go ahead.

The two types of ammunition are being procured for around six Pinaka regiments that the Army plans to deploy to bolster its combat prowess along the northern frontier with China.

The Army already has four regiments of Pinaka rocket systems.

While the Pinaka MK-I rocket system has a range of around 40 km, the Pinaka II variant can hit targets at a distance of 60 km.

The Army is enhancing the combat prowess of its artillery units along the frontier with China by procuring an array of weapons systems including an additional batch of 100 K9 Vajra howitzers, swarm drones, loitering munitions and surveillance systems.

