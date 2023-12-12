New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The government has constituted a committee to review and revise the ceiling rates for various implants admissible under the Central Government Health Scheme, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Mandaviya said deep brain stimulation surgery for Parkinson's diseases is a listed procedure under the Central Government Health Scheme and treatment can be undertaken from hospitals empanelled under the scheme.

Mandaviya said permission for one deep brain stimulation implant was granted on November 1 for treatment at Delhi's BLK-Max Hospital. Permission for another implant procedure was granted on June 15, 2021, for treatment at NIMS-Hyderabad.

Permission for battery replacement was granted for three cases on June 15, 2021; January 7, 2022; and April 13, 2022, at NIMS-Hyderabad.

The rates for deep brain stimulation implants were notified through an office memorandum dated December 4, 2008.

These rates were further revalidated in December 2014 and July 2018.

"The government has constituted a committee to review and revise the ceiling rates for the various implants, admissible under Central Government Health Scheme, including deep brain stimulation implants and battery," he said.

