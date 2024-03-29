Gaya (Bihar) [India], March 29 (ANI): Due to fear of Naxalite attacks, many polling booths in the Gaya district used to be shifted to safer places. Voters found it very difficult to vote in such adverse conditions. Gaya SSP announced that this year polling stations situated in naxal-affected areas would not be shifted in the district.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashish Bharti said, "This time we have decided not to shift the six polling stations situated between the highly Naxal-affected and jungle mountains. This time, a total of six booths, including Nawada, will be established at the designated places. Strict security arrangements will be made at these polling booths so that voters can vote fearlessly."

Also Read | Viksit Bharat Ambassador Meet-Up: 'Reform, Perform and Transform' Mantra Changed the Country in 10 Years, Says Anurag Thakur.

In the past, Naxalites used to boycott polls in extreme Naxal-affected areas. As soon as the elections were announced, an atmosphere of fear prevailed in these areas.

Naxalite attacks on polling booths and security forces have a violent history.

Also Read | Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward Each on Two Accused Wanted in Bengaluru Blast Case.

Ashish Bharti said that circumstances have changed a lot now.

On Friday, a high-level meeting was held in Gaya between police and paramilitary forces deployed here for Naxal eradication. Officials from Gaya as well as other nearby districts also participated.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)