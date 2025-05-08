New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued advisory to advisory to publishers of online curated content, OTT platforms, media streaming platforms, and intermediaries regarding the hosting of content having its origins in Pakistan.

According to advisory issued, the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media, Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which lay down 'Code of Ethics', should be adhered and followed by publishers.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 2 Arrested for Murdering Woman, Dumping Body Stuffed in Suitcase.

The 'Code of Ethics' mandate publishers to exercise caution while hosting the content which affects the sovereignty and integrity and threatens, endangers or jeopardises the security of India. Also the content which is detrimental to India's friendly relations with foreign countries and likely to incite violence or disturb the maintenance of public order.

Further, the advisory emphasised that intermediaries must also make reasonable efforts to ensure users do not share or upload any content threatening India's unity, integrity, security, or sovereignty.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Police's Leaves Cancelled, Schools Shut; Punjab on High Alert Post Operation Sindoor.

It further cited the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which led to the killing of several Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, it said "cross border linkages with Pakistan-based State and non-State actors."

Several terrorist attacks in India have been established to have cross-border linkages with Pakistan-based State and non-State actors. Recently, on 22.04.2025, the terrorist attack in Pahalgam led to the killing of several Indians, one Nepali citizen, and injuries to several others," reads the advisory.

It further directed that OTT streaming platforms should discontinue web series, films, and songs having Pakistani origins.

"In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms, and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription-based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect.," said advisory.

Earlier on May 5, in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology expressed serious concern over the role of certain social media platforms and influencers allegedly acting against national interests.

As per an official memorandum issued by the Standing Committee on Information Technology Branch, "Post terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, 2025 some social media influencers and social media platforms in the country seem to be working against the interest of the country which is likely to incite violence."

The committee has requested Ministry of Electronics and IT and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to provide the contemplated action taken to ban such platforms under IT Act 2000 and 'Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 by May 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)